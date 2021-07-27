Trialist starts for Middlesbrough, Sol Bamba on the bench plus Ipswich target Hayden Coulson left out: York City team news
Middlesbrough have handed another start to trialist Jamie Paterson for a friendly match against York City.
The former Bristol City forward started Boro’s 2-1 win over Plymouth last week and trained with the squad during a week-long camp in Cornwall.
Neil Warnock looks set to stick with a back three and wing-backs against York, with Djed Spence in line to start on the left.
New signing Matt Crooks, who scored against Plymouth, has also kept his place in the starting XI.
Crooks will be joined in midfield by Boro captain Jonny Howson who will be making his first appearance of pre-season following an injury setback.
Former Leeds and Cardiff defender Sol Bamba has also been training with Boro in recent weeks and been named on the bench against York.
There’s no place in the squad for Hayden Coulson who looks set to sign for Ipswich on loan.
Marc Bola has also been left out as he continues to recover from a hernia operation.