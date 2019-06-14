'Wasn’t my first choice': Middlesbrough fans divided on Jonathan Woodgate appointment

Jonathan Woodgate has finally been announced as Middlesbrough's new manager - and Boro fans have been quick to react.

The former defender has signed a three-year deal at the Riverside, and while many fans admit Woodgate wasn't their first choice, the Riverside faithful have vowed to back their new boss.

Here's how some reacted on social media:

@Boro_legend: Interesting times ahead, not really. Cheap option in Woodgate and big risk over big names. The club has no more ambition. Look at West Brom going for it yesterday, appointed Slaven Bilic, that is called ambition.

@AaronJHarvey: Wasn’t my first choice but I’m quite happy Woodgate’s got it tbh and absolutely buzzing Leo is back

@DannyTaylorDT: Woodgate and Robbie Keane sounds good to me, we have to spend some money though

@AndyMitche11: Let’s get behind Woodgate, one thing I know for sure is that dressing room will be a laugh a minute with Keano and Leo

@justcalledtosay: That’s a poor appointment. It is what it is. I’ll be fully behind him and his team from here on out. Up the Boro!

@Erimus_1876: Wasn't my first choice, but we get behind the manager and support him and our team #UTB

@JOwainFranklin: Wasn't convinced at first, but the same old, same old approach didn't work with Pulis so Woody offers a fresh approach and, hopefully, a bit of excitement again. #UTB

@We_are_Boro: I'll back him but please dont say he's the outstanding candidate when you reportedly interviewed a guy who has achieved promotion twice with two separate clubs from this division and Woody has never managed before. It's insulting to the fans.

@lukedixon: Yeah I’m alright with this, wouldn’t have been my first pick - but when Phil Neville’s name starts popping, this will do.

@jordichef: Woodgate wasn’t my first choice by far but we need to give the lad a chance. Keane is an exciting appointment and I’m happy to see Leo back for some passion too. I think a director of football is more important at @Boro so let’s get that wrapped up asap. #UTB