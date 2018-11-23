Watch as ex-Middlesbrough striker scores stunning volley in Leeds United training

It has been a nightmare start at Leeds United for ex-Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford - but recent footage shows he is well on the road to recovery.

Months after swapping Teesside for West Yorkshire in a £9million deal in the summer, the 25-year-old had barely settled before suffering knee ligament damage in September.

But fast forward two months, Bamford is enduring happier times and is showcasing his talent with a stunning volley in training at Leeds' Thorp Arch.

Captured by the Leeds United social media account, the video shows the ex-Chelsea forward rifling a volley past goalkeeper Will Huffer as United took part in some attacking drills.

His effort was that brilliant - manager Marcelo Bielsa raced from the halfway with his arms up in the air as the pair embraced with a massive hug