Here are some of the latest Boro-related news stories from around the web.

Famara Diedhiou latest

Despite the arrival of Uche Ikpeazu, Warnock still wants to sign more strikers this summer.

Famara Diedhiou playing for Bristol City.

Boro were tracking former Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou, whose contract at Ashton Gate expired last month, while West Brom had also been credited with interest in the 28-year-old.

Diedhiou turned down a new contract offer at Bristol City and it appears his wage demands were above what Boro were willing to pay.

Reports in Turkey, via Ajansspor.com, have now claimed the forward has reached an "agreement in principle" to join Turkish Super Lig club Alanyaspor.

The story claims the decision now rests with the player to complete the deal.

Midfielder’s future to be decided

Another player who has been on Boro’s radar is former Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

The 27-year-old recently became a free agent, despite Hatters’ boss Nathan Jones wanting the player to stay.

Blackburn have also been credited with interest in the player, while there is reported interest from Turkey.

When asked about Ruddock Mpanzu following Luton's friendly win over Boreham Wood, Jones said: “Let’s just give that a few days and we’ll see where we are with everything and any confirmation I can give you on anything of that I’ll do that.

“Right now, we’re looking to do one pretty soon and then that will answer all questions about anyone’s involvement with us.”

More interest in Hayden Coulson

Finally, Luton have reportedly joined the race to sign Boro left-back Hayden Coulson.

League One clubs Sunderland and Ipswich have both been linked with a loan move for the 23-year-old, who made just six Championship starts last season.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Coulson is a known option for Ipswich while Luton are said to be keen on the player.

Boro boss Neil Warnock has said he may consider swap deals for players as he looks to bolster his own squad.

