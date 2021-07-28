Here are some of the latest Boro-related news stories from around the web.

Championship-linked striker set for move abroad

Warnock is still looking to bolster his attacking options and wants to sign more strikers in the coming weeks.

Liam Delap ahead of a game for Manchester City Under-23s.

One player who was loosely linked with the Teessiders earlier this summer is Manchester City forward Liam Delap.

Several Championship clubs including West Brom, Stoke and Birmingham have been credited with interest in the player, who appears to be available on loan.

Yet according to Belgian outlet Walfoot, First Division A club Anderlecht are expected to meet with City to finalise a loan move for the 18-year-old frontman.

Wednesday boss explains Lewis Wing deal

In terms of outgoings, Boro have allowed midfielder Lewis Wing to join Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan deal.

Boro boss Neil Warnock was reluctant to let the 26-year-old leave the Riverside, yet Wing wanted to gain more first-team football.

The midfielder played 45 minutes as Wednesday beat Port Vale 2-1 in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening.

When asked about Wing after the match, Owls boss Darren Moore told BBC Radio Sheffield: "Lewis adds a lot of bite, he brings quality, scores goals. He's good on the ball, brings energy, legs to the midfield.

"He brings size and presence and when he settles down, he'll bring a lot of different dimensions to us and the competition we need in midfield."

Former defender joins Bristol City staff

Finally, former Middlesbrough defender and first-team coach Curtis Fleming has joined the coaching set-up at Bristol City on a short-term basis.

Fleming has agreed a three-month contract with the Robins to cover the absence of Paul Simpson, who is currently taking time out from his coaching role to have treatment for renal cell carcinoma.

Speaking on Fleming’s appointment, City boss Nigel Pearson told the club’s website: “I’m really pleased Curtis has agreed to join us. He is a fantastic coach and will work well in our environment, with the group of players we have.

