Here are some of the latest Boro-related transfer rumours from around the web:

Famara Diedhiou reports

Boro were tracking former Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou earlier this summer, yet talk about the striker has gone quiet in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Famara Diedhiou playing for Bristol City.

The 28-year-old remains a free agent after leaving Ashton Gate at the end of last season and has been linked with a move abroad.

According to Bristol Live, West Brom are one of the teams interested in the frontman, while Football Insider claim Boro and Swansea are battling to sign him.

Charlton join battle for Paul Mullin

Another striker who has been linked with Boro is former Cambridge forward Paul Mullin.

The 26-year-old is also a free agent after his contract with The U’s expired at the end of last season.

Blackburn and Rotherham have also been credited with interest in the player, who scored 31 goals in League Two during the 2020/21 campaign.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Charlton are the latest club to take an interest in Mullin.

Boro leading midfielder chase

Finally, another report from Football Insider has claimed Boro are leading the race to sign ex-Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

Luton wanted the 27-year-old to stay at Kenilworth Road, yet Mpanzu now looks set to leave on a free transfer.

The report claims Boro are leading the chase to sign the midfielder, while Championship rivals Blackburn have also been linked.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.