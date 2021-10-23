Andraz Sporar opened the scoring from the penalty spot 10 minutes before the break before midfielder Martin Payero sealed the points 15 minutes from time with his first goal for the club to condemn the Bluebirds to their eight successive defeat.

It caps an excellent week for Boro who have sealed three consecutive 2-0 victories to ease the pressure on boss Neil Warnock with the Teessiders now back among play-off contention.

And Boro fans have been quick to react to the win and Argentine Payero’s first goal for the club on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Payero scored his first goal for Middlesbrough in win over Cardiff City (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

@BenHatfield19: THE MASTER SCORES

@muscatboro: Absolutely delighted for the young lad to get his first goal. C'mon. #UTB #Boro

@glenncm2812: I’ve waited for this all season… FINALLYYYYYYY - get in @Payeromartin29

@JayShaw180: See what happens when you actually play your best players? Who’d have thought it? #borolive

@HannahFarrow1: It’s been a long time coming

@rob_fletcher_: What a week!! Just goes to show what happens when we don’t have the option to play 7 defenders! Payero and Sporar are a cut above for this division. Then when you see Jones and Watmore come in with pace and dribbling it looks like we’ve got a real chance to make a season of it.

@tom_muldowney: Superb, professional performance. As bad as we were before the last international break, we've barely put a food wrong since, so full credit to Warnock. And what more can be said about @Sol14Bamba that hasn't been already? Leading by example, phenomenal.

@AJTMFC: 3 wins from 3, 3 cleans sheets in a row! Can’t complain. Terrific performance today from the lads. Buzzing for @Payeromartin29 getting his first goal for the boro! UTB! #boro #utb

@Smithy_MFC84: We weathered the second half storm, but ultimately we were the better side and fully deserved the win. Great to see Payero get his goal, he’s swiftly becoming a real hero on Teesside. Three wins & clean sheets on the bounce, credit where it’s due to Warnock & the lads! #Boro

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.