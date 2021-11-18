'We’ve got an absolute gem' - Middlesbrough fans react to the news 22-year-old winger agrees new deal at the Riverside

The 22-year-old, signed from Tooting and Mitcham in the summer of 2019, has had loan spells in Scotland with St Johnstone and Queen of the South before breaking into the Boro first team this year.

Jones has impressed supporters over his 16 appearances this season and has now been rewarded with a new three-and-a-half-year deal at the Riverside Stadium.

New Boro boss Chris Wilder expressed his delight at the midfielder committing his future to the club and is looking forward to working with the 22-year-old over the coming weeks and months.

Isaiah Jones put pen to paper on a new contract with Middlesbrough (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“It’s important we have a good balance of young players and experienced players,” said Wilder.

“In the early days of working with him, he’s a listener and a learner so it’s up to us to make him a better player and for him to have that desire, ambition and work ethic to improve his game.”

And Boro fans have been equally as pleased with the developments on Teesside this morning with many supporters taking to social media to reveal their joy at the news Jones will remain at the Riverside Stadium.

@Smithy_MFC84: This lad can only get better. Some talent, and knowing there's plenty of room for improvement just reaffirms how frightening his potential is. Great news. #Boro #UTB

@MFC_Bailey: unreal bit of business

@GraemeBandeira: Barring Wilder's appointment this is up there with the best news all year

@4TheLoveOfBoro: Thoroughly deserved. Not only the best breakthrough player this season. He’s been our most exciting player too!

@justcalledtosay: Superb news. Great talent. Little bit of work on that end product and we’ve got an absolute gem.

@4Philhall: Best signing of the season.

@danamalt: great news. hope fans remain patient with him in his development

@NahItsLyingTho: Brilliant news, buzzing for him. Still think it'll be interesting to see where he plays in a Wilder system though?

@sadleinio: Great news. Good luck Isaiah, hope to see you tearing up the wing for many years to come.

@Kiezzy95: Well deserved @__isaiahjones

