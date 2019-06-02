What has happened at Aston Villa and Derby County since Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson's reported financial complaint

Profit and sustainability rules have been a hot topic in recent months - with Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson reportedly unhappy with the way his rivals' are spending.

Back in April, the Telegraph claimed Gibson wrote to the EFL requesting they investigate the financial actions of Aston Villa, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

And, according to the latest reports from the Daily Mail, Championship clubs are now worried that Villa won't be punished if they are found guilty of breaching EFL rules - following their promotion back to the Premier League.

The EFL allows clubs to lose up to a maximum of £13million a season over three seasons, though it is believed some clubs are in danger of exceeding that figure.

Back in March, Birmingham City were hit with a nine-point penalty after overspending by almost £10million from 2015 to 2018.

And while Villa have posted huge losses from 2016 - 2018, they are also expected to record a deficit this year.

It comes after Boro sold Adama Traore, Ben Gibson and Patrick Bamford for sizeable fees to balance their books last summer.

Gibson was also reportedly unhappy after Derby chairman Mel Morris bought the Rams' stadium, Pride Park, with another company he owns - for double what it was listed in the club's books as an asset.

It meant Derby were able to report a pre-tax profit of £14.6million, yet Morris insists Derby didn't break any rules.

“When I raised that at a meeting in March, the representative from the club said it was allowed in the rules at that time," Morris told Talksport last month.

“So is this! What is different? You set the mould and we copied your lead, now you’re bi******. He [Gibson] had the hypocrisy to do that.

“Even his own fans called it out on their forums and said ‘how dare we do this with our own history’. We discussed this issue again in April and there wasn’t a single vote against, including from their own club!"

The concern with Villa, though, is that the Premier League will not impose a points deduction following their promotion - according to the Mail's report.

They claim discussions are taking place between the EFL and the Premier League but there is a 'reluctance among senior Premier League officials to hit a newly-promoted club with a points deduction'.

It goes on to say: 'officials at Villa Park have insisted they will be compliant with financial fair play regulations despite reports of heavy losses.'