Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher playing for Middlesbrough.

The Teessiders spent over £50million following their relegation from the Premier League when Garry Monk was appointed at the Riverside.

Boro brought in 11 players during that transfer window in their attempt to return to the top flight, and it’s fair to say the signings have been mixed.

The exits of Assombalonga and Fletcher, who both signed four-year deals when they arrived at Boro, means that Jonny Howson and Marvin Johnson are the only players left at the club who signed when Monk was in charge.

The standout signing on this list. After a challenging start at the Riverside, Howson, 32, has become a key player for Boro and was made club captain earlier this season.

We take a closer look at the other players who joined Boro during that period, including loan deals, and what has happened to them since.

Who would have thought a player who couldn't get in Tony Pulis' side would end up playing for Barcelona. The Dane has made 26 league appearances for the Spanish giants this season.

Boro's record signing has endured a disappointing season at the Riverside, scoring just five league goals, and is now set to leave on a free. The striker will depart with 47 goals in 161 appearances for the Teessiders.

The keeper returned to West Ham in January 2020 after an impressive spell at Boro. He has made just nine appearances since returning to The London Stadium.

Another player who will leave on a free this summer. Fletcher was offered a new deal to stay at the Riverside in January but chose not to sign it. Another signing which didn't work out.

Signed as a 19-year-old, the striker made just one senior appearance for Boro. After spells at Bradford and Scunthorpe, Miller has ended up at Barnsley but has made just five league appearances this season.

After his Boro contract expired last summer, the defender moved to Australia to play for A-League side Melbourne Victory.

One of Chelsea's academy products who has featured for several clubs on loan. Now 25, Baker has spent this season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Unfortunate not to have received more game time this season. Johnson will also be out of contract this summer, with Boro set to hold talks with the winger at the end of the season.