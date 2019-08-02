What Jonathan Woodgate's team selection at Luton tells us ahead of the new Championship season
Jonathan Woodgate has named his first Middlesbrough team of the season for tonight’s Championship opener at Luton.
The new Boro head coach has been handed an injury boost with goalkeeper Darren Randolph set to return between the sticks, yet club captain George Friend remains absent from the squad following his injury setback last term.
Woodgate has gone with the same back four as he did against St-Etienne on Sunday and will hand young left-back Hayden Coulson his Championship debut at Kenilworth Road.
More surprisingly, the Boro boss has chosen to leave out new signing Marcus Browne, who impressed against St-Etienne last weekend, and Marcus Tavernier, who looks set to gain more game time this campaign.
The Teesside club instead gone with Marvin Johnson and Ashley Fletcher on the flanks to support last season’s top scorer Britt Assombalonga in a 4-3-3 set-up.