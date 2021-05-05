Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou.

With the transfer window set to reopen in June, Boro have already been linked with a handful of players who are likely to be available this summer.

Warnock has already said that Boro are unlikely to spend big money, meaning loan deals and free agents could be the most realistic option.

The Boro will be looking to sign three new strikers for next season following the departures of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher this term.

Boro will be looking for a new goalkeeper this summer with Marcus Bettinelli set to return to Fulham. Hennessey, 34, will be out of contract at Crystal Palace this summer and has been linked with a handful of Championship clubs.

Warnock will also welcome back some of his key players from injury.

For a bit of fun, we’ve put together a starting XI and substitutes bench of players who could make up Boro’s squad next season - if the transfer rumours are true.

After missing the end of this season with an ankle injury, the Dutch defender should be able to return at the start of pre-season.

Following multiple injury setbacks at the start of his Boro career, Hall has been a key player in the heart of Boro's defence in recent months.

Warnock is confident Boro can keep hold of Fry who the Boro boss has described as the best defender in the Championship.

It's been some turnaround for the 23-year-old left-back following his tough first season at the Riverside. He is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

Most fans would say the Northern Ireland international has been Boro's player of the season this campaign. McNair has impressed at the back for most of the campaign but has also excelled in midfield.

It's been another strong season for the central midfielder who was made club captain in the second half of the season.

A versatile operator who is likely to play a big part next season. Despite only arriving in November, the forward is set to finish as Boro's top scorer this campaign.

The winger has become a popular figure with Boro supporters, despite fans not being able to attend games. Bolasie will be out of contract at Everton this summer and will be looking for a new club. Finances may prove a stumbling block but Warnock hasn’t ruled the move out.

Boro have missed their energetic playmaker in recent months and Tavernier has often provided a crucial link between the side's forward and midfield. He will be hoping to add more goals and assists to his game next season.

The Bristol City striker, who will be out of contract this summer, has been heavily linked with a move to the Riverside since January. Boro scouts have attended multiple games at Ashton Gate this season.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper signed a short-term contract at the Riverside in January and will be hoping to earn a new deal. His penalty save against Luton will have helped his cause.

The Liverpool centre-back, 20, was linked with a loan move to Boro last summer and went on to play in the Champions League due to The Reds' injury crisis. Boro will be looking for cover at the back.

Morsy could easily become a regular starter next season after an impressive first year on Teesside. Boro should have competition for places in midfield.

Another player who can provide competition in the engine room. Saville has scored six goals and provided four assists this season and you feel he'll need to offer more offensively while Morsy and Howson provide more defensive midfield options.

Boro are one of several clubs who have been linked with the Sheffield Wednesday forward who has scored nine goals for the struggling Owls this season.

The former Cardiff winger will also be hoping to earn a new contract this summer. If Mendez-Laing can rediscover the form he showed in South Wales under Warnock, he could be a real asset for Boro.