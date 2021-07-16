What Middlesbrough's starting XI could look like when Martin Payero arrives after the Tokyo Olympics
Middlesbrough are close to completing the signing of Martin Payero from Argentine club Banfield, after manager Neil Warnock revealed the player has passed his medical ahead of a move to England.
Payero, 22, is preparing to represent Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics and is then set to fly to the North East to join up with the Boro squad.
Supporters will be keen to see Payero in action and wondering where he’ll fit into the side as the Teessiders aim to challenge for promotion.
Argentine journalist German Garcia Grova told the Mail that Payero is a ‘box-to-box midfielder who has a great long shot, great vision and he can also dribble with the ball.’
Warnock has spoken with Payero and says the playmaker can operate as a No 8 or a No 10, which should help bolster the side’s attacking options.
The Boro boss remains hopeful he can make more signings this summer, but here’s what the current side could look like with Payero involved.