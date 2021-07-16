Martin Payero playing for Argentina Under-23s.
Martin Payero playing for Argentina Under-23s.

What Middlesbrough's starting XI could look like when Martin Payero arrives after the Tokyo Olympics

Middlesbrough are close to completing the signing of Martin Payero from Argentine club Banfield, after manager Neil Warnock revealed the player has passed his medical ahead of a move to England.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 16th July 2021, 12:36 pm

Payero, 22, is preparing to represent Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics and is then set to fly to the North East to join up with the Boro squad.

Supporters will be keen to see Payero in action and wondering where he’ll fit into the side as the Teessiders aim to challenge for promotion.

Argentine journalist German Garcia Grova told the Mail that Payero is a ‘box-to-box midfielder who has a great long shot, great vision and he can also dribble with the ball.’

Warnock has spoken with Payero and says the playmaker can operate as a No 8 or a No 10, which should help bolster the side’s attacking options.

The Boro boss remains hopeful he can make more signings this summer, but here’s what the current side could look like with Payero involved.

1. GK: Joe Lumley

Will expect to be Boro's No 1 goalkeeper this season after arriving on a free transfer from QPR.

Photo: Getty Images

Buy photo

2. RB: Anfernee Dijksteel

Missed the end of last season with an ankle injury but the 24-year-old is set to play a big part this campaign. The Dutchman's composure on the ball and ability to read the game will be a big asset regardless of the system.

Photo: George Wood

Buy photo

3. Dael Fry

Warnock believes the 23-year-old centre-back is the best in the Championship. The Boro boss will hope Fry can stay fit and be a mainstay in defence.

Photo: Getty Images

Buy photo

4. CB: Grant Hall

Could be the perfect partner for Fry and the pair played well alongside each other last season. Hall, 29, missed the first half of last season through injury but was a commanding figure when he returned to the side.

Photo: Stu Forster

Buy photo
Neil WarnockMiddlesbroughArgentine
Next Page
Page 1 of 3