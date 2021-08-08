Boro went a goal down after 29 minutes when Harry Wilson’s low strike deservingly put the hosts ahead at Craven Cottage.

Yet Warnock’s side hung on and managed to equalise when left-back Bola, who hasn’t featured in pre-season, converted a low effort 13 minutes from time.

When asked about the defender after the game, Warnock told Sky Sports: “I asked him if he’d play 55 minutes today and then I said to the lads forget what I said he’s going to play the whole game but he doesn’t know that yet.

Middlesbrough players celebrate Marc Bola's goal at Fulham.

“He did ever so well, he’s had Covid and then he got injured so he’s had a mixed pre-season and to get through 90 minutes like that is excellent.

“It was a cracking goal, I don’t think a striker could have hit that any better.”

On his side’s performance, Warnock added: We’ve got more skill than people think.

“Jonny Howson has hardly had a kick in pre-season and he was tired so it will have done us a world of good today.

“The fans coming down like they did was fantastic and I’m looking forward to the first home game now next week.

“We’ve got a decent squad, not the stars and individuals that your Fulhams and your top clubs have got but we have got a togetherness. Sometimes in football that is more important than having individuals.”

