Where are they now? - The Middlesbrough side which drew with Arsenal on Jonathan Woodgate's Boro debut

Boro held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium when Woodgate made his first appearance for his hometown club, when Thierry Henry cancelled out James Morrison’s opener. A lot has changed at the Riverside since then, but what has happened to the side which started that day? Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.

1. Mark Schwarzer After retiring as a player in 2016 the former shot-stopper is now a regular pundit for Aussie TV channel Optus Sport.

2. Andrew Davies After a brief spell at Hartlepool, Davies joined Scottish Premiership Dundee in January. Just four days after signing for the Dee, Davies broke a metatarsal during a training match.

3. Jonathan Woodgate A man who needs no introduction. After joining Boro's backroom staff in 2017, Woodgate is set to be been appointed the club's new manager.

4. Emanuel Pogatetz Nicknamed 'mad dog', Pogatetz went on to play in Germany, the USA and in his homeland Austria. He retired in 2017 ater a spell at Austrain before retiring in 2017 following a spell at LASK Linz.

