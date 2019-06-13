Jonathan Woodgate made his Middlesbrough debut in 2006.

Where are they now? - The Middlesbrough side which drew with Arsenal on Jonathan Woodgate's Boro debut

Jonathan Woodgate is set to be announced as Middlesbrough’s new manager, almost 13 years after making his debut for the Teessiders.

Boro held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium when Woodgate made his first appearance for his hometown club, when Thierry Henry cancelled out James Morrison’s opener. A lot has changed at the Riverside since then, but what has happened to the side which started that day? Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.

1. Mark Schwarzer

2. Andrew Davies

3. Jonathan Woodgate

4. Emanuel Pogatetz

