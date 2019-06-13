Where are they now? - The Middlesbrough side which drew with Arsenal on Jonathan Woodgate's Boro debut
Jonathan Woodgate is set to be announced as Middlesbrough’s new manager, almost 13 years after making his debut for the Teessiders.
Boro held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium when Woodgate made his first appearance for his hometown club, when Thierry Henry cancelled out James Morrison’s opener. A lot has changed at the Riverside since then, but what has happened to the side which started that day? Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.
1. Mark Schwarzer
After retiring as a player in 2016 the former shot-stopper is now a regular pundit for Aussie TV channel Optus Sport.