After a sluggish start, Neil Warnock’s men have gone on to win six of their opening 14 matches, and currently sit sixth in the table with 21 points to their name.

But how will they fare over the rest of the campaign, according to Football Manager 2022?

The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike. ‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.

The ‘beta’ version of the game was released last week, giving players a chance to play an early access period while the final aspects of the game are being finalised. The full version of Football Manager is released on November 9th.

We’ve simulated a year into the future to see how the Championship season will pan out, and to see where Boro are expected to finish.

1. Fulham - 90 points Wins: 27 Draws: 9 Losses: 10 GD: +30 Top scorer: Aleksandar Mitrovic (25) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

2. Reading - 90 points Wins: 26 Draws: 12 Losses: 8 GD: +22 Top scorer: Femi Azeez (21) (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

3. West Brom - 85 points Wins: 24 Draws: 13 Losses: 9 GD: +28 Top scorer: Karlan Grant (19) Albion lost the play-off final to Sheffield United. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

4. Sheffield United - 84 points Wins: 24 Draws: 12 Losses: 10 GD: +22 Top scorer: Shon Weissman (11) The Blades beat West Brom in the play-off final to win promotion. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)