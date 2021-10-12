Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough are predicted to finish in the bottom half of the Championship table (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Boro are currently 15th in the Championship table ahead of an important run of fixtures against teams below them in the division.

Boss Warnock has come in for criticism from sections of the supporters at the Riverside with the Teessiders closer to the relegation zone than the play-off places.

But how will the season pan out for Boro? Data experts FiveThirtyEight have already made their predictions and here we take a look.

Peterborough are set for an immediate return to League One with data experts FiveThirtyEight predicting the Posh to finish bottom of the Championship table with 42 points. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

It's been a tumultuous time at Pride Park for Derby County fans and things are predicted to get worse by FiveThirtyEight who see the Rams being relegated with 42 points. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Another side being tipped for an immediate return to League One is Hull City. FiveThirtyEight predict the Tigers will claim the third and final relegation spot with 47 points. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Tykes reached the Championship play-offs last season but FiveThirtyEight predict Barnsley will only just scrape survival this time around with 52 points. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Neil Critchley guided Backpool to the Championship through the play-offs last season and is set to keep the Seasiders in the league with data experts FiveThirtyEight predicting a 20th placed finish on 54 points. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Forest got rid of former Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton in September and replaced him with Steve Cooper who, with the help of Boro loanee Djed Spence, is predicted to maintain Championship football at the City Ground with 56 points. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Bristol City will finish 18th according to data experts FiveThirtyEight with 56 points. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Russell Martin moved from League One MK Dons to take the Swansea City hot seat and is predicted to guide the Swans to 17th in the Championship table with 56 points. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Preston will finish on 57 points according to data experts FiveThirtyEight. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Reading are predicted to finish 15th on 58 points according to data experts FiveThirtyEight. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The Boro boss is under pressure at the moment and FiveThirtyEight predict Warnock will lead his team to 14th in the Chmapionship table with 59 points. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Lee Bowyer has steadied the ship at St Andrews and is predicted to achieve a 13th placed finish on 60 points (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Bluebirds are currently struggling in the Championship but data experts FiveThirtyEight predict Mick McCarthy's side will finish in mid-table with 60 points. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town are predicted to finish 11th by data experts FiveThirtyEight on 61 points. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Millwall will achieve a top 10 finish according to data experts FiveThirtyEight with Gary Rowett's side reaching 63 points. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The Hatters are enjoying life in the Championship since their promotion in 2019 and Nathan Jones' side are predicted to finish inside the top 10 by data experts FiveThirtyEight on 66 points. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

One of the sides predicted to narrowly miss out on the play-offs in Blackburn who data experts FiveThirtyEight see in eighth place with 66 points. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It's set to be heartbreak for QPR with the Hoops missing out on the play-offs by a single point according to data experts FiveThirtyEight with Mark Warburton's side on course for 68 points. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sneaking into the final play-off spot is Sheffield United on 69 points as the Blades look to make an immediate return to the Premier League. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Mark Robins' Sky Blues have enjoyed a fine start to the Championship season defying the odds as they compete for an automatic promotion spot. And data experts FiveThirtyEight predict Coventry will remain in the promotion picture finishing fifth on 71 points. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

It's been a desperate number of years for the Potters since relegation from the Premier League but Stoke City finally appear to be on the up under Michael O'Neill and a spot in the play-offs beckons with 75 points. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Fulham's quest to make a return to the Premier League will have to be via the play-offs as the Cottagers are predicted to miss out on the final automatic promotion spot on 83 points. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

It will be delight for Valerien Ismael and Baggies fans as West Brom are predicted to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League by a single point with 84 points according to data experts FiveThirtyEight. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)