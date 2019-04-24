Where the last 20 Championship play-off winners have finished

Where the last 20 Championship play-off final winners have finished - good news for Aston Villa, bad news for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are still fighting for a spot in the top six as the Championship season nears its end - but what does history tell us about the play-offs?

Boro look set to finish sixth if they fail to break back into the top two - and here's why it could be a bad luck omen as we flick through the history books. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the last 20 Championship play-off winners - and where they finished:

Watford (finished 5th)

1. 1998/99

Watford (finished 5th)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Ipswich Town (3rd)

2. 1999/00

Ipswich Town (3rd)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Bolton Wanderers (finished 3rd)

3. 2000/01

Bolton Wanderers (finished 3rd)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Birmingham City (finished 5th)

4. 2001/02

Birmingham City (finished 5th)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5