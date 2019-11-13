Who is Wes Burns? The exciting Fleetwood Town talent linked with Middlesbrough move

Fleetwood Town's Wes Burns.

One man who has been linked with a move is Fleetwood Town’s Wes Burns.

Burns, who can play as a striker or out-wide, is a versatile player that has also featured at wing-back throughout his time in the North West.

Making his breakthrough into English football at Bristol City, Burns was handed his first professional contract by Derek McInnes aged just eighteen.

The Scotsman described Burns as a “fantastic young talent” when the striker agreed to reunite with McInnes at Aberdeen on a six-month loan deal in July 2016.

Burns made an instant impact, scoring with his first-touch in a Europa League qualifying match against FK Ventspils, however, he failed to find the back of the net again and joined current side Fleetwood in January 2017.

At Fleetwood, Burns plays under the leadership of Joey Barton and the ex-Newcastle midfielder is full of admiration for the Welshman.

After a pre-season friendly against Burnley, Barton admitted that he would hate to have Burns running at him because “he has just got that real pace that scares the hell out of defenders and pushes them back five yards.”

“He came off the back of a really strong season last year and the challenge for him is to back it up. If you back it up you announce yourself as a top player.”

“There are a few in the group on the cusp of that but Wes is certainly one that really excites you.”

“It is great to see the confidence he now has going into games where he believes he is one of the best players in the division.”

If Middlesbrough are to get their man, they are going to have to pay a price however as Barton has gone on record to say Fleetwood will only sell when the finances are right.