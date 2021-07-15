Goals from Uche Ikpeazu, Djed Spence and teenage winger Jeremy Sivi meant the Teessiders kicked off pre-season with a winning start at Heritage Park.

Warnock named a strong starting XI for the first half before changing all 11 players at half time, with several academy players receiving an opportunity.

Boro will now head to Cornwall for a week-long training camp, which will include friendly matches against non-league sides Saltash United and Tavistock AFC, as well as League One outfit Plymouth.

Marc Bola and Jonny Howson playing for Middlesbrough.

Boro didn’t pick up any fresh injuries against Bishop Auckland, yet there were some notable absentees.

Left-back Bola underwent a hernia operation at the end of last season but has recovered well.

“Bola has had a few days with a specialist and he’s feeling a lot better,” said Warnock when asked about the defender.

“His hernia is okay, he’s just got a little nip on his hip which has put him back a few days but today he’s been a lot better.

“Hopefully with a few days training we might take him with us.”

On Ameobi, who joined Boro from Nottingham Forest last month, Warnock added: “Sammy Ameobi has had a bit of a knock on his knee, his good knee actually, he’s had a bad knee but this is his good knee.

“We haven’t been able to scan it because he had to isolate because his wife got Covid.

“He’s having a scan on Saturday.”

Howson also missed the Bishop Auckland match but is expected to travel with the squad to Cornwall next week.

“He’s been training really hard and he had a bit of an injury in his calf,” replied Warnock when asked about the midfielder.

“The scans showed he shouldn’t be involved until the middle of next week really.

“If I can get half a game against Plymouth with him I’ll be happy. He’s coming down with us.

“We might not try him on Wednesday, depending on how he is. We don’t want to risk it at this stage.”

