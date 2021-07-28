Despite taking the lead through Dael Fry’s header, the visitors fell behind courtesy of goals from York duo Mackenzie Heaney and Mark Beck before half-time.

Warnock named a strong starting XI, sticking with a back three and wing-backs, against the non-league side, but there were some notable absentees, with defender Marc Bola also absent.

“I think it’s just what we needed, we knew we would be lopsided with not having a left footer and the left side of defence with Bola,” said Warnock after the game.

Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier.

“I wanted to stick with a five even though, I knew after five minutes what they were playing. In a normal game we would have changed tactics but I wanted to see what problems they caused us.

“It was a good lesson for us and we can go back and look at one or two things on the video about what happens when you give them time, because we haven’t worked on any shape yet.”

Boro will now prepare for their final pre-season fixture against Rotherham on Friday, ahead of their Championship opener at Fulham on Sunday, August 8.

When asked about Tavernier and Watmore, Warnock replied: “Marcus is just a little bit tight and Duncan was just tired. He hasn’t had a pre-season in about ten years I don’t think.

“I just said to him this morning I’d rather you stop at home than come here and having half an hour.

“I said I’d rather you stay home and relax and be ready for Rotherham.”

Boro also encountered a scare when Ikpeazu was forced off on the hour mark.

“It was a painful one but he's a tough lad isn't he, I think he'll be alright,” said Warnock when quizzed on the striker.

“I think he was just disappointed he wasn't on the scoresheet, he tried a few times didn't he.”

“When you've got a Duncan around him, it gives him more space doesn't it.

“I think he's improving, Uche. He's learning and listening, a lot more holding the ball up today.”

