The 26-year-old spent a week training with Boro and impressed during the first half of a pre-season match against Bishop Auckland.

Yet Boro boss Neil Warnock didn’t feel the midfielder would receive significant game time as the Teessiders push for promotion from the Championship.

Oldham boss Keith Curle told the club’s website: “We all know my relationship with Neil and the conversations never went any further than having a look at Dylan.

Dylan Bahamboula playing for Oldham Athletic.

“In my opinion and most peoples, the lad has got ability. His game understanding needs to improve but he has immense raw talent and is one of the standout individuals certainly in this division. I love Dylan when I see him facing the oppositions goal but now we need to keep supporting him.

“Dylan was invited to go up to Middlesbrough and they looked after him superbly well and made him very welcome which is a sign of an excellent football club. Dylan gave a very good account of himself but they just felt where they’re at now and how they want to get promoted, he wouldn't get the right amount of game time for his development and career.”

Bahamboula will continue to train with Oldham during pre-season, while other clubs continue to track the player’s progress.

“We know a number of clubs will continue to monitor Dylan's progress and he’s had the message he’s getting attention for what he’s doing on the pitch which is nice for any player.

“He was back in training with us today and will feature in our upcoming friendlies. Not being selected after a trial is not a disappointment for Dylan, it just wasn’t quite right at this particular moment in time. He’s full of energy and enjoyed seeing everyone again.

“I know the supporters will be pleased as they’ll get to see him in action soon, but let’s be clear he was never going to be given away. There’s a value as a football club we have placed on Dylan, like we do for others, and he is still very much an Oldham player.”

