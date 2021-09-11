Scott, 37, started the role earlier this month and is rated highly in the game, most notable for his time at Norwich between 2017 and 2021.

When asked about Scott ahead of Boro’s game against Coventry this weekend, Warnock said: “I’ve spoken to him on numerous occasions over the past few weeks and I just think he’s a breath of fresh air.

“I think the club have needed this position being filled and I think for the future I can only see good things for Middlesbrough Football Club with him in charge.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

“He’s a football man. He works hard, he watches an awful lot of games, both in England and abroad, and that’s what you’ve got to do.

“I’m sure Middlesbrough will be delighted with his appointment in the next few years.”

Scott hasn’t been at Boro long but played a part in the signing of Onel Hernandez on loan from Norwich.

Midfielder James Lea Siliki, who joined Boro on loan from French side Rennes on deadline day, is another player Scott has seen play live and recommended highly.

When asked about Scott’s role at Boro, Warnock added: “He’s in charge of the football so you’d expect him to have an influence but if you’re telling me that he’s signing the players that’s not right.

“I don’t think Kieran would want to do that either. He’s helping me get better players at the club.

“I have always loved Hernandez and didn’t think we’d get him. We went after another lad at Norwich but couldn’t get him out of the club.

“Then Hernandez became available and we jumped straight in there and the two weeks he’s been here he’s lifted everybody. I wouldn’t want to mark him.

“To get quality like that and he’d seen James on two or three occasions live, which helped me, even though I still wanted to speak to my contact over there who reassured me he was a good signing.

“It’s good between us, we both have contacts and it’s good to bring these players into the club.”

