'Winger and striker now please!': How Middlesbrough fans reacted after signing ex-Chelsea midfielder and 'serial winner' John Obi Mikel

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel - but what do the Boro fans make of the signing?

The Nigerian international had held numerous talks at Rockliffe training ground this week, before completing a short-term deal on Teesside.

But while some fans were sceptical about the signing when the news first broke revealing Boro's interest, the reaction to Mikel's arrival was generally positive.

Mikel hasn't played competitive football since the 2018 World Cup, after leaving Chinese side Tianjin TEDA in 2017, while Boro already have several options central midfielders.

Yet Mikel's CV is impressive to say the least, follwoign an 11-year spell at Chelsea, where he won one Champions League title, two Premier Leagues, the Europa League, three FA Cups and a League Cup.

Here's how some Boro fans reacted following the news:

@BarryCellnet: Welcome to Centre Midfield FC, big John #UTB

@ClarkRDanny: Can’t understand why anyone would be unhappy with that signing.

@wayneleedsfan: Good signing... if it was 2006

@listyBoro: Quality signing ! Hope he produces the goods

@joshworton92: Best holding midfielder in the championship.

@broomy21: I don't care what people say this is a cracking signing.

@bc374652: Great signing, winger and striker now please!!!

@RossYoung2: Mikel has to be better than what we currently have, but is he fit? Pulis loves a player who’s either injured or unfit #UTB

@SamMorrison19: Don’t get all negative comments bout Mikel, best singing we’ve made in ages. Buzzin #UTB

@smoggie1976: Quality player. Let's get some pace in the side and make a real push.