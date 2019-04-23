Middlesbrough legend lambasts Nottingham Forest result, Leeds chief admits sadness while Norwich City plan Premier League celebrations - Championship winners and losers
The race for automatic promotion from the Championship took another dramatic turn over the Easter weekend.
Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action packed Easter Monday in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...
1. L: Rotherham United
A 3-1 loss to Birmingham has placed The Millers survival hopes in much doubt, however boss Paul Warne insists he and his player wont give up.
What an Easter its been for Wigan! A shock win at Leeds on Friday followed by three points against Preston yesterday, Paul Cook cut an emotional figure at full-time after the club secured its Championship status.
What a dramatic Easter Monday it proved to be for Derby - and Harry Wilson. The Rams looked to have passed up the chance to move into the playoffs spot until the Liverpool man struck twice in injury time. Scenes.