Middlesbrough's Marvin Johnson tackles West Brom's Kyle Edwards.

Middlesbrough man adapts to new role, Chelsea loanee provides late twist plus Leeds United landmark: Championship winners and losers

Middlesbrough’s difficult start to the season continued after a 1-0 defeat to West Brom Albion on Saturday afternoon – but how did their Championship rivals fare on another eventful weekend in the second tier?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 21st October 2019, 11:45 am

We look back at the division’s winners and losers from the last few days, which produced more than a few upsets and surprises. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled in the latest round of fixtures.

1. W: Marvin Johnson

After dropping out of the side at Birmingham, Johnson impressed in a wing-back role for Boro against league leaders West Brom. The change of system gave the Teessiders more security at the back with the 28-year-old playing a key role.

Photo: Getty Images

2. L: Adam Barratt

Following the Lions' win over Leeds, caretaker boss Barratt was one of the favourites to take charge permanently at the Den. But, after taking a two-goal lead at Brentford on Saturday, Millwall lost the game 3-2. "It's a bit of a shock really and I couldn't believe it," said Barratt. "At 2-0 we looked comfortable and they had almost run out of ideas."

Photo: Christopher Lee

3. W: Nathan Jones

Stoke moved off the bottom of the Championship after a surprising 2-0 win over Fulham. The Potters have now recorded back-to-back wins in the Championship. "I'm very proud of the group and the fans were outstanding again today," said boss Nathan Jones. "They have been through a tough time, they have had to be patient.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. L: Dael Fry

It's been a difficult few weeks for the Boro centre-back who endued another difficult afternoon against West Brom. The 22-year-old failed to stop the cross which led to the Baggies' winner after winger Grady Diangana got the better of him.

Photo: Getty Images

