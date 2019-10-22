Middlesbrough news and transfer rumours: Boro and Everton linked with youngster as Huddersfield playmaker nears return
There are still over two months to go until the start of the January transfer window yet the never-ending rumour mill is already starting to pick up speed again.
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has previously said he’s identified players he wants to sign in the mid-season market, and a host of names will undoubtedly be linked with the Teessiders.
One player who Boro are reportedly tracking is Grimsby Town prospect Joe Hope, 17, despite the fact he’s still yet to make a first-team appearance for the League Two side.
According to the Sun, Premier League side Everton are also tracking the teenage defender while Boro are monitoring his progress closely.
Huddersfield playmaker could return – Boro will take on the Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium on Wednesday evening, when Huddersfield midfielder Alex Pritchard could make his long-anticipated return.
The 26-year-old hasn’t played a competitive match since August after suffering a knee injury and was left on the bench during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Blackburn.
“He is not ready to start yet," said Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley when asked about Pritchard.
"Obviously he has had quite a time out and we have to build his fitness gradually, but it's certainly nice to have him available to us.”
Derby tickets go on general sale – Finally, tickets for Boro’s trip to Derby on Saturday, November 2 have now gone on general sale.
The Teessiders were handed an initial allocation of 1,500 tickets for the fixture at Pride Park and over 700 have already been snapped up.