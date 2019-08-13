Middlesbrough vs Crewe LIVE: Jonathan Woodgate reacts as Boro lose on penalties in the Carabao Cup
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s first-round Carabao Cup tie between Middlesbrough and Crewe Alexandra at the Riverside Stadium.
By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 22:11
Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate is expected to make changes against the League Two side, with new signings Marcus Browne, Marc Bola and Anfernee Dijksteel all expected to start. We’ll keep you up to speed with all the build-up, action and reaction throughout the evening. Stick around and click refresh for live updates.