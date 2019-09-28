Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Jonathan Woodgate previews Riverside clash
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Middlesbrough’s Championship clash with Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 13:24 pm
We’ll have all the build-up and team news ahead of this afternoon’s 3pm kick-off, as well as live updates on the game and post-match reaction from both bosses. Boro will be hoping to bounce back from last week’s defeat at Cardiff, while Wednesday have taken four points from their two league games under Monk. Stick around for live updates throughout the day.