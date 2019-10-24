We take a closer look at the division’s winners and losers from the last couple of days, following a full round of fixtures in the second tier. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled for Boro and their league rivals this week.
1. W: Aynsley Pears
The young Boro goalkeeper marked his first Championship appearance with a clean sheet at Huddersfield following an injury to Darren Randolph. "I thought he was really good," said Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate after the match. "Cool, calm, assured I thought his distribution was good, his decision making was very good."
Photo: Frank Reid
2. L: Darren Randolph
Boro's first-choice stopper suffered a thigh injury in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to West Brom and it's not known when he'll return. “I'm not sure how long he'll be," said Woodgate when asked about Randolph. "He might not make the (next) Ireland game, he might not make next week, I don't know how long he will be, we'll have to go through the scans in more detail."
Photo: Lewis Storey
3. W: Aleksandar Mitrovic
A hat-trick in Fulham's 3-2 win over Luton saw the striker move onto 11 league goals this season. The Serb is now the stand alone top scorer in the division.
Photo: Alex Pantling
4. L: Nottingham Forest
Sabri Lamouchi's side have dropped out of the play-off places following back-to-back defeats to Wigan and Hull. After the defeat to the Tiger, the Forest boss said: "Before the game, we were looking for a different result with a massive opportunity to move up to a better position, but we missed the opportunity."
Photo: Paul Harding
