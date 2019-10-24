Aynsley Pears made his Championship debut for Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Middlesbrough youngster praised as Leeds United forward responds to speculation: Championship winners and losers

Middlesbrough were held to a goalless draw at Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night – but there were plenty of other stories taking place in the Championship.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 12:35 pm

We take a closer look at the division’s winners and losers from the last couple of days, following a full round of fixtures in the second tier. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled for Boro and their league rivals this week.

1. W: Aynsley Pears

The young Boro goalkeeper marked his first Championship appearance with a clean sheet at Huddersfield following an injury to Darren Randolph. "I thought he was really good," said Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate after the match. "Cool, calm, assured I thought his distribution was good, his decision making was very good."

2. L: Darren Randolph

Boro's first-choice stopper suffered a thigh injury in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to West Brom and it's not known when he'll return. “I'm not sure how long he'll be," said Woodgate when asked about Randolph. "He might not make the (next) Ireland game, he might not make next week, I don't know how long he will be, we'll have to go through the scans in more detail."

3. W: Aleksandar Mitrovic

A hat-trick in Fulham's 3-2 win over Luton saw the striker move onto 11 league goals this season. The Serb is now the stand alone top scorer in the division.

4. L: Nottingham Forest

Sabri Lamouchi's side have dropped out of the play-off places following back-to-back defeats to Wigan and Hull. After the defeat to the Tiger, the Forest boss said: "Before the game, we were looking for a different result with a massive opportunity to move up to a better position, but we missed the opportunity."

