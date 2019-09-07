The last decade has provided plenty of ups and downs, from post-relegation struggles to a promotion-winning campaign in 2016. We’ve put together a Boro side made up of the best players who have represented the club in the Championship over the last ten seasons. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree.
1. GK: Darren Randolph
Has been Boro's first-choice shot-stopper since his arrival from West Ham in 2017 and won the club's player of the season award last campaign.
Photo: Lewis Storey
2. RB: Emilio Nsue
A position which Boro have struggled to fill over the last decade. Despite signing for the club as winger, Nsue filled the right-back void in Boro's promotion-winning campaign, providing an outlet going forward while helping maintain the best defensive record in the league that term.
Photo: Jan Kruger
3. CB: Ben Gibson
Boro through and through, Gibson made his first league start for the Teessiders in September 2013 and went on to captain his hometown club. The popular centre-back racked up over 200 appearances for Boro before joining Premier League side Burnley in 2018.
Photo: Shaun Botterill
4. CB: Daniel Ayala
Despite injury problems at the start of his Boro career, the Spanish defender has been one of the club's lead figures since his arrival in 2013. Ayala remains a first-choice option at the Riverside and has captained the team in recent weeks.
Photo: Matthew Lewis
