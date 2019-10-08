Lewis Wing celebrates scoring for Middlesbrough against Luton.

Middlesbrough's expected goals figure compared to Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and other Championship clubs

Following that pulsating 3-3 draw at Luton back in August, Middlesbrough have found goals harder to come by in recent weeks.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 13:44 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 10:25 am

Jonathan Woodgate’s side have scored 11 times in 11 league games this term, but is that a true reflection of the chances they are creating? Using stats from Wyscout, we’ve ranked every Championship club in order of their expected goals total. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see which sides are creating the most goalscoring opportunities and, ultimately, taking them.

1. Wigan (24th)

XG: 9.49 | Goals scored: 9

Photo: Alex Burstow

2. Blackburn (23rd)

XG: 10 | Goals scored: 13

Photo: Lewis Storey

3. Huddersfield (22nd)

XG: 10.27 | Goals scored: 12

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. Middlesbrough (21st)

XG: 10.33 | Goals scored: 11

Photo: Alex Davidson

