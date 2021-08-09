Boro boss Neil Warnock admitted Coulson was likely to leave the club on loan this month in order to get more games.

The 23-year-old had fallen down the pecking order since Warnock’s arrival on Teesside and made just six Championship starts last season.

Ipswich released veteran left-back Stephen Ward at the end of last season, giving Coulson the chance to get regular matches at Portman Road.

Hayden Coulson of Middlesborough on the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Norwich City at Riverside Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

