Middlesbrough's Hayden Coulson completes League One loan switch to Ipswich Town
Middlesbrough’s Hayden Coulson has joined League One side Ipswich Town on a season long loan.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 7:44 pm
Boro boss Neil Warnock admitted Coulson was likely to leave the club on loan this month in order to get more games.
The 23-year-old had fallen down the pecking order since Warnock’s arrival on Teesside and made just six Championship starts last season.
Ipswich released veteran left-back Stephen Ward at the end of last season, giving Coulson the chance to get regular matches at Portman Road.
