Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier earned his first league start of the season against Preston North End on Tuesday night.

Tavernier took his chance to impress after earning his first league start of the season under new head coach Jonathan Woodgate, and the Boro boss was certainly impressed.

“His attitude has been different class,” said Woodgate after the game. “He has been one of the outstanding trainers and doing everything right. He has been doing everything right and he deserves it.”

Tavernier lined-up in a 4-3-3 system for Boro and was a constant threat when cutting in from the right flank.

Even so, the 20-year-old wasn’t completely satisfied with his own performance and knows there are still areas to work on.

“I would like to think I did ok,” said Tavernier after the game. “I have to keep working hard and keep my spot in the team. Every player wants to play every single minute, it was big chance for me.

“I know the manager believes in me and has faith in me. This is a chance I wanted to take to stay in the team.”

Tavernier almost netted the winner for Boro in the second half when his effort was tipped over the crossbar by goalkeeper Declan Rudd.

The youngster says he’ll look back at his performance with Boro coach Robbie Keane and says he’s enjoyed working with the former Liverpool and Tottenham striker.

“I should have scored,” admitted Tavernier when asked about his effort. “I will look back on it with Keano and see if I can score more goals. He is a great mentor, you have seen what level he has played at so to have him here every day is magnificent.

“We all have chances to finish as players so to have him around to help us as a mentor is great. He scored goals from all sorts of positions. He has taken forward players over to work with him, we are all trying to improve.