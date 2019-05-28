Midfielder set to pen new deal as Hartlepool United player of the year edges closer to exit door

Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone is set to sign a new deal at the Super 6 Stadium.

But goalkeeper Scott Loach's future at Pools could be set to come to an end.

The Mail has learned Featherstone will pen a contract extension this week, which will see him enter his sixth season with Pools.

Featherstone is one of five Pools players whose deals expire this summer, with Carl Magnay, Liam Noble, Luke Williams and Scott Loach all yet to have their decisions announced.

Former Hull, Hereford, Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Walsall midfielder Featherstone, 30, has played more than 200 games for Pools since signing in October 2014.

The future of the others remains uncertain.

Williams is likely to get a pay-as-you-play deal, while Magnay could also be kept on as defensive cover.

Noble's future remains in the balance, despite his 13 goals for Pools last season.

While Loach's negotiations with Pools seem to have failed to reach an agreement, with the former Watford man potentially leaving after 100 consecutive games for the club, where he won two player of the year gongs in his two-year spell.

Meanwhile, former Pools defender Louis Laing looks set to sign for Darlington, following his release by Blyth Spartans.

The Northern Echo are reporting the Quakers, under new manager Alun Armstrong, have begun negotiations with the former Sunderland trainee, who was a flop in his 18 months at Victoria Park.