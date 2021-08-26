The eye-catching fixture sees Pools look to continue their impressive home form against a Carlisle side who sit level on points with them in the League Two table.

After scoring in each of his last two appearances, Burey is expected to keep his place up front this Saturday.

“We’ve got the three points [last Saturday] so it’s a case of taking that into the next game,” he said.

“We know what we need to do, we need to make the fans happy and make ourselves happy. It’s a lot [of responsibility] on our shoulders but football is about winning and getting the three points.”

Despite Burey’s impressive start to life on loan from Millwall, Pools boss Dave Challinor has continued to be demanding of the 20-year-old and wants to see more from him in an attacking role. And Burey welcomes the constructive criticism.

“[Challinor] is very good and he’s got high standards for me so if I’m doing anything wrong, he is going to be critical with me because if I’m able to do something amazing when I get the ball, I need to make sure I can do it off the ball too,” he added.

“Doing it just on the ball isn’t as good as doing it off the ball as well.

“I’ve been a winger since I started playing football. However, I’ve been doing well playing as a striker so I don’t really mind, I just want to do what I can for the team.

“It’s more of a learning curve playing as a striker but I don’t mind it because we’re doing well.”

The forward’s spell at Victoria Park is the first of his career outside of his native London which can come as a bit of a culture shock especially to younger players.

“It’s a lot different, London is busy 24/7 so I’m used to the busyness but it’s a bit calmer up here and it’s not too far from London if I need to go back, it’s good,” Burey admitted.

“I’m enjoying it. I’m playing games, expressing myself, my confidence is high and I’m learning as well so it’s going well.”

