Millwall manager Gary Rowett reveals 20-year-old forward is set to return to Hartlepool United after recovering from injury
Tyler Burey looks set for a return to Hartlepool United according to Millwall boss Gary Rowett.
Burey made seven appearances for Pools after arriving on-loan in the summer.
The 20-year-old winger impressed in the early part of the season, scoring three times in those seven appearances before picking up a severe hamstring injury.
The injury forced Burey to head back to parent club Millwall where he looked to regain his full fitness before any potential return to the North East.
During his time in interim charge, Antony Sweeney remained confident Pools would continue to seek the return of Burey once he had proved his fitness and that looks to be the case now with Lions boss Rowett revealing a return could come as soon as next week.
“He has trained well for the best part of last week and we want him to train this week and play a part in a game on Friday for our U23s against Cardiff,” Rowett told South London Press.
“If he gets through 45 minutes well then we’ll send him back to Hartlepool in the hope he can go and impact their season.
“He’s been out a long time and it was a serious injury. We don’t want to just send him back for two or three days and be irresponsible. We want to give him part of a game and be a little more confident that he’s fit.”
Burey’s original loan deal was set to run until early January which means the two clubs may have to renegotiate that deal in order for Burey to extend his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium beyond the next month.