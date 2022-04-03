Jason Lowe’s stunning strike put the Ammies two goals to the good and left Lee with plenty to ponder going into the break.

Unfortunately for Pools however, they were unable to find a way back into proceedings as they succumbed to just their fourth defeat on home soil in the league this season.

Lee was left frustrated by his side’s lack of fight throughout the afternoon as well as concerned as he watched his team fall behind for the ninth time in the last 10 league games.

Jason Lowe scored a wonder goal which even earned the applause of Hartlepool United supporters. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And on this occasion they were unable to climb back into the game as Salford kept up their own promotion charge while Pools look to be heading towards an end of season syndrome.

And here are some of the moments you might have missed from the Suit Direct Stadium reverse.

Support for Savannah

It was an opportunity for a memorable Hartlepool double with Pools hosting Salford while Savannah Marshall made her return to the ring to defend her WBO middleweight title in Newcastle.

Hartlepool United showed their support for Savannah Marshall ahead of their game with Salford City. Picture by Martin Swinney

And Pools showed their support for their native champion ahead of kick-off with the Ammies as the club blasted out the Eurythmics ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’ ahead of the players taking to the field.

The song, which is synonymous with Marshall’s ring walk, echoed around the Suit Direct Stadium with supporters in voice singing ‘Savannah Marshall, she’s one of our own.’

Unfortunately, Pools were unable to uphold their part of the bargain when falling to defeat.

But the town of Hartlepool was able to claim some joy as Marshall, who once again bounded out to the Eurythmics in Newcastle’s main event, took care of business against Belgian Femke Hermans to successfully defend her championship.

Applause of acknowledgement

Speaking after the game, Lee insisted he was left infuriated by his side’s continuous issue in conceding the opening goal in games.

The Pools boss was angered by the opening goal by Corrie Ndaba but admitted he can accept goals such as Lowe’s.

And that feeling was mutual with Pools supporters as they gave a token applause to Lowe in acknowledgement of such a wonderful strike.

Former Blackburn Rovers man Lowe picked up the ball some 30-yards from goal and arrowed an effort into the corner which was appreciated by all four corners of the ground.

Saturday struggles

As Pools’ season draws to a close, so too does Lee’s hopes of being able to secure victory at the Suit Direct Stadium at the traditional time of 3pm on a Saturday afternoon.

Remarkably, since Lee’s arrival in December, he has not seen his side claim all three points in the league on home soil on a Saturday afternoon.

Pools have played six times at the Suit Direct Stadium in that time, drawing five and losing one.

And it is a stat which goes back before Lee’s arrival with Pools having not won a league game at the Suit Direct Stadium on a Saturday afternoon since their come-from-behind win over Harrogate Town back in October.

Pools have just two more opportunities to rectify that stat between now and the end of the season with games against Swindon Town and Colchester United.

