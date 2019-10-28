Jim Bentley while managing Morecambe. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

It ends Bentley’s 17-year association with the Shrimps after first arriving as a player in 2002.

The 43-year-old was appointed manager of Morecambe in 2011 and managed to keep the perpetual League Two strugglers in the Football League against the odds.

Prior to his resignation, Bentley was the EFL’s longest serving manager. He’s now set to join Fylde, who sacked long-serving manager Dave Challinor earlier this month.

The Coasters reached the play-off final last season but currently sit just above the relegation zone after 17 games. Their 2-0 win at Boreham Wood on Saturday ended a run of four straight defeats in the National League.

