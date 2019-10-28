National League round-up: AFC Fylde set to appoint Jim Bentley as new manager following Morecambe departure
National League outfit AFC Fylde are set to appoint Jim Bentley as their next permanent manager following his resignation from Morecambe.
It ends Bentley’s 17-year association with the Shrimps after first arriving as a player in 2002.
The 43-year-old was appointed manager of Morecambe in 2011 and managed to keep the perpetual League Two strugglers in the Football League against the odds.
Prior to his resignation, Bentley was the EFL’s longest serving manager. He’s now set to join Fylde, who sacked long-serving manager Dave Challinor earlier this month.
The Coasters reached the play-off final last season but currently sit just above the relegation zone after 17 games. Their 2-0 win at Boreham Wood on Saturday ended a run of four straight defeats in the National League.
Departing manager Challinor has been on Hartlepool United’s radar as they continue their search for a next permanent manager themselves.