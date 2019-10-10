National League round-up: Craig Hignett SACKED by Hartlepool United and Ebbsfleet sign Charlton Athletic youngster on loan
It’s been a busy day in the National League as Craig Hignett became the second managerial casualty of the season in the fifth tier.
The former Hartlepool United manager follows in the footsteps of Bryan Hughes, who was relieved of his duties by Wrexham last month following a slow start to the season.
With Pools just four points off the play-offs, there was a sense of surprise when Hignett – who has a strong relationship with the club’s chairman Raj Singh – departed the club along with assistant Ged McNamee.
The 49-year-old was appointed as permanent Hartlepool manager for the second time in January and went on to win 11 of his 32 matches in charge, a win percentage of 34.375%.
But with just five wins from their opening 17 matches for Pools in this campaign, the club decided to part ways with Hignett for a second time.
Hartlepool were relegated the last time they sacked Hignett part-way through the season as they hope his replacement will be able to turn things around better this time around.
Elsewhere, Ebbsfleet United have signed Charlton Athletic youngster Albie Morgan on a 28-day loan.
The Addicks’ first team development coach Grant Basey commented: “In an ideal world, he would be going out to a League club but, due to the transfer window, he can only go to teams at National League level and below.
“As soon as we heard Ebbsfleet were interested, it was a no-brainer for all parties.”