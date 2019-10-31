Former HUFC players (stripes) V HUFC Supporters Association 13th October 2019. Picture by FRANK REID

The legends day at Hornby Park gave Pools fans the opportunity to see and even play against some familiar faces back in blue and white.

The match ended 19-0 in the legends’ favour, but most importantly the £2,532 was raised that will be split between HUST and Ian McGuckin's HUFC youth academy.

Elsewhere in the National League, Harrogate Town extended their impressive unbeaten run to 10 games when they beat Barnet 2-1 at Wetherby Road on Tuesday night.