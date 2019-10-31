National League round-up: Hartlepool United Supporters Trust legends match raises thousands
It has been confirmed that the Hartlepool United legends day at Hornby Park earlier this month raised £2,532 for the Supporters Trust and club’s youth academy.
The legends day at Hornby Park gave Pools fans the opportunity to see and even play against some familiar faces back in blue and white.
The match ended 19-0 in the legends’ favour, but most importantly the £2,532 was raised that will be split between HUST and Ian McGuckin's HUFC youth academy.
Elsewhere in the National League, Harrogate Town extended their impressive unbeaten run to 10 games when they beat Barnet 2-1 at Wetherby Road on Tuesday night.
The run has helped them to a fourth place position in the table and just four points off current table toppers Bromley. They will be hoping to extend that run when they travel to Eastleigh on Saturday.