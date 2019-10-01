National League round-up: New favourite for Wrexham manager's job and further BT Sport live matches announced for Chesterfield, Notts County, Yeovil Town and more
Wrexham legend Dean Keates could be set for a return to the Racecourse Ground as manager.
The Dragons sacked Bryan Hughes last week following a poor start to the season that left last season’s play-off quarter-finalists sitting in the relegation zone.
And former Walsall manager Keates is odds on favourite at 4/6 to return to the club where he made 180 appearances and started his managerial career in 2016.
The 41-year-old left the Welsh outfit to join Walsall in 2018 in what proved to be an ill-fated spell on the whole as the Saddlers suffered relegation from League One last term following Keates’ dismissal in April this year.
Connah’s Quay boss Andy Morrison has also been tipped for the job and is second favourite at 7/4. Morrison’s first team coach and former Hartlepool United manager Craig Harrison is an outsider for the job at 25/1.
Legendary Wrexham boss Brian Flynn is in caretaker charge of the club and is priced at 11/2 after overseeing their 1-0 win over Ebbsfleet United on Saturday. Flynn managed Wrexham 622 times in competitive fixtures between 1989 and 2001 and is the longest continually serving manager in the club’s history.
With Hartlepool live on BT Sport at Stockport County next Wednesday (7:45pm kick-off), three more National League televised fixtures have been announced. Chesterfield v Notts County (26 October, 5:20pm kick-off), Yeovil Town v Dover Athletic (16 November, 5:20pm kick-off) and Maidenhead United v Woking (23 November, 5:20pm kick-off), have all been added to the BT Sport live schedule.