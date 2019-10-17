National League round-up: New Wrexham boss Dean Keates eyes new arrivals and AFC Fylde owner David Haythornthwaite discusses Dave Challinor sacking
It has been another busy day around the National League with struggling Wrexham and AFC Fylde making the headlines.
Newly appointed Wrexham manager Dean Keates wants to bring in new faces to the club in an attempt to lift them out of the National League relegation zone.
Last season’s play-off quarter-finalists sit 21st in the fifth tier with three wins from their opening 17 matches.
Following The Dragons’ 1-0 defeat against Chesterfield on Tuesday, Keates told The Leader: "Over the next few weeks I will look at trying to add additions to come in and strengthen the squad. Fresh faces will give people a lift.”
Fellow strugglers, Fylde, are currently in the process of finding a new manager to replace long serving boss Dave Challinor following his sacking over the weekend.
Despite The Coasters’ match against Sutton being called off on Saturday owner David Haythornthwaite revealed the decision to sack Challinor was actually made the week prior.
“We felt the Chesterfield game on the Tuesday was a game we had to win,” Haythornthwaite told the Blackpool Gazette.
“We were at home and had lost three on the bounce, and we felt that was a critical game. We lost and that was when the decision was made. Had I not been out of the country, we’d have done it last Wednesday morning.
“Out of respect for David, I was never going to fire somebody over the phone or by email. I wanted to see David face to face, tell him we were going to make this change and hear him out.”