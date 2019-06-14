Ex-Sunderland striker Connor Shields is reportedly set to sign for National League outfit Aldershot Town.

A report from Football Insider revealed the 21-year-old forward has agreed a deal to join the Shots on a free transfer.

Shields spent part of last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Alloa Athletic and will now make the long journey south to Hampshire to join the reprived National League side.

Hartlepool United confirmed that their 1,000 season ticket for the 2019/20 season was snapped up by long-term Pools fan Richard Hegarty. Pools chairman Raj Singh presented Hegarty with the ticket personally.

Elsewhere, play-off semi-finalists Eastleigh resigned Joe Partington from Bristol Rovers. Partington joined Rovers from Eastleigh in 2017 and went on to make 66 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Luke Summerfield has agreed a new one-year deal with Wrexham. The 31-year-old midfielder scored two goals in 40 games for the Dragons last season.

Notts County owner and chairman Alan Hardy issued a takeover update at the newly relegated fifth tier club.

Hardy addressed the levels of frustrations fans were feeling regarding the Magpies’ ownership situation and assured that constructive talks with prospective buyers were still ongoing.

According to the statement, an issue ‘out of the club’s control’ is delaying progress but the owner remains ‘extremely confident’ of a positive conclusion.

There were a couple of pre-season friendly matches confirmed as well. Hartlepool will host Championship neighbours Middlesbrough at the Super 6 Stadium on July 14 (1pm kick-off) and Solihull Moors confirmed a behind closed doors fixture against Birmingham City on July 9 (1pm kick-off).