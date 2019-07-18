National League round-up: Former Hartlepool United midfielder Lewis Hawkins on trial at Yeovil and Ben Dudzinski signs for Sutton
Two ex-Hartlepool United players have been involved at rival National League clubs this week.
Former Pools midfielder Lewis Hawkins is currently on trial at Yeovil Town.
The 26-year-old come on as a substitute to play the final few moments of the Glovers 2-0 in over Taunton Town on Tuesday night.
Hawkins broke into Pools’ first team from their academy as a teenager and went on to make 123 appearances for the club over eight seasons. After spending last season on loan at National League North sides Spennymoor Town and York City, Hawkins was released by his parent club.
Former Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Dudzinski has been snapped up by opening day opponents Sutton United.
The 23-year-old left Pools in 2017 after failing to break through into the first team. He went on to feature for Havant & Waterlooville in the National League last term.
Dudzinski had been on trial at Sutton in pre-season but has now been confirmed as the club’s latest summer signing. He could make his competitive debut against his former club at the Super 6 Stadium on August 3.
Elsewhere, the precarious situation at Notts County has gone from bad to worse as no takeover deal is set to be completed despite claims from chairman Alan Hardy to the contrary – according to Nottinghamshire Live.
It is understood that no deal has been finalised while the consortium involving Colin Dodd and convicted fraudster Alex May are still interested in purchasing the troubled National League side.