National League round-up: Halifax Town confirm managerial departure and ex-Newcastle United defender on trial at Notts County
Hartlepool United’s first away trip of the National League season looks set to be a different affair than expected as Halifax Town confirmed the departure of manager Jamie Fullarton.
Pools will make the trip to the Shay on Tuesday, August 6 in what will be the yet to be announced Halifax manager’s first competitive game in charge.
Fullarton’s exit came as a surprise having spent the last year and a half with the Shaymen – helping them to 16th and 15th placed finishes in the National League.
A Halifax official statement read: “We’d like to thank Jamie for his contribution and efforts throughout the last season and a half, both on and off the pitch. Having joined the ‘Shaymen’ in the latter stages of the 2017-18 season he retained our position in the National League.
“Jamie also secured a mid-table position at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, a very commendable achievement. Jamie has also been responsible for successfully overseeing the transition from part time football to the full time model that we currently have in place.
“We’ll seek to appoint a new manager within the coming days, who will shape and finalise the playing squad for the 2019/20 season.”
Elsewhere, former Newcastle United defender Remi Streete is currently on trial at Notts County.
And Ebbsfleet United have secured midfielder James Ball from League Two side Stevenage. The 23-year-old played 21 times for The Boro last term.