National League round-up: Huddersfield Town left-back still at Hartlepool United and Ravel Morrison set to make Sheffield United debut at Chesterfield
Huddersfield Town left-back Romoney Crichlow-Noble is still training at Hartlepool United ahead of a potential loan move.
The 20-year-old has featured in Pools’ last two friendlies against York City and Sheffield United under-23s respectively ahead of a potential loan move which could see the start of a partnership with the Championship side.
Craig Hignett revealed that Crichlow-Noble would be training at the club for ‘a few days’ in order to have a closer look at the player.
The left-back position remains the only area Pools are yet to strengthen so far this summer with former Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers man Andrew Taylor previously linked.
A decision regarding the young Terrier is expected to be made ahead of United’s final pre-season match at home to Macclesfield Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Elsewhere, former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison is set to make his Sheffield United debut at National League side Chesterfield this evening. The 26-year-old joined the Blades on a free transfer earlier this month following his release from Swedish side Östersund.
This week also saw Wrexham complete the signing of highly-rated former Newport County full-back Jazzi Barnum-Bobb on a one-year deal.
The 23-year-old has been on trail at the Dragons throughout pre-season before finally agreeing a deal on Monday.
Proposals for Woking’s new £10m, 10,000-capacity stadium have been released. The ground is part of the ‘Cardinal Court’ redevelopment plan that will include over 1,000 new houses and a ground built to Football League specifications.