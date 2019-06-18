National League round-up: Wrexham sign ex-Newcaslte forward, Aldershot Town complete triple signing and Liam Noble praises Hartlepool United support
On the day Hartlepool United season ticket sales passed the 1,100 mark, National League rivals Wrexham signed former Newcastle United scholar JJ Hooper.
25-year-old Hooper joins the Dragons after a successful half-season spell in the National League with Bromley – scoring 19 goals in 25 games at Hayes Lane.
Aldershot Town – who were reprieved from National League relegation following Gateshead’s demotion to the National League North a fortnight ago – have made an impressive triple swoop for former Dover Athletic goalkeeper Mitch Walker, expereienced midfielder Dean Rance from Ebbsfleet and Met Police’s Ethan Chislett.
Walker spent the past seven years at Dover after signing from Brighton & Hove Albion back in 2012. He went on to make 226 appearances for the Whites.
Rance was the Fleet’s longest serving player prior to signing for Aldershot – the 28-year-old made 240 appearances for the Kent outfit over a six-year spell. Ebbsfleet also lost another midfielder in Ebou Adams to Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday.
Hartlepool United season tickets have passed the 1,100 mark and could possibly hit 1,200 by Wednesday.
Pools midfielder Liam Noble commented on the club’s website: “We’ve got one of the best followings, home and away, in this division.
“The amount of fans we take away was something which took me by surprise last season because we travel such massive distances yet there’s always a brilliant following there to cheer us on.”
Elsewhere, Barrow completed their fifth signing of the summer with ex-Carlisle United defender Partick Brough.
The 23-year-old left-back agreed a two-year deal at Holker Street and joins after a year in the Scottish Premiership with Falkirk.