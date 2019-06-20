National League transfer news: Hartlepool United bring in a striker and Chesterfield announce double signing
Former Sutton United striker Gime Toure became Hartlepool United's fifth summer signing at the Super 6 Stadium on Thursday.
Pools’ latest summer recruit has played over 50 times in the National League with Macclesfield Town, AFC Fylde and most recently Sutton United.
The powerful frontman netted seven goals in the league last season, including one in a 2-2 draw against Hartlepool in March.
Toure was a much needed addition to Craig Hignett’s squad with the United manager stating: “We certainly needed to bring in another forward, that’s for sure.
“I’d also like a powerful midfielder as well but we’ll have to wait and see on that. We’ve spoken to a lot of people but the hard thing is getting them signed and over the line.”
Hartlepool’s National League rivals Chesterfield continued to prepare themselves for a promotion challenge with the double signing of David Buchanan and Luke Coddington from League Two side Northampton Town. The pair will join the Spireites on two-year deals when their contracts expire at the end of the month.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
33-year-old Buchanan is an experienced left-back who has enjoyed spells at Preston North End, Tranmere Rovers, Hamilton Academical and Bury prior to signing for Northampton in 2015.
Middlesbrough native Coddington started his career as a goalkeeper in Boro’s academy and has also represented England at under-19 level.
Elsewhere, Dagenham & Redbridge secured the services of Aldershot Town striker Reece Grant for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old forward joined the Shots from Braintrree Town last November and went on to score six times in 22 appearances in the National League in 2018-19.