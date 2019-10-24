Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate backed his players after their goalless draw at Huddersfield.

While there were a couple of positives to take from the game in West Yorkshire, Boro’s struggles in front of goal remain a big concern – only Wigan Athletic have scored fewer times in the Championship this season.

Here’s how some Boro supporters reacted on social media after the midweek stalemate.

@cbstar82: Looking at the positives Aynsley Pears Debut, Clean sheet and Hayden Coulson looked good when he came on. Another hugely frustrating game tho, not took out chances again. Fletcher missed 2 sitters last 2 games. Ayala chance too.

@mhndly: Abysmal attacking performance, Huddersfield were so flat, 2pts dropped.

@MikeDales: Good point but feels like 2 thrown away. But Woody has found a shape that suits us so maybe there is light at the end of the tunnel. We just need find a striker who knows how to score.

@K4MY_: Only positive to take from that is we’re not in the bottom 3 yet. Need to sign a striker in January. Haven’t got a chance of staying up with Britt, Fletcher and Gestede. How Britt and Fletcher missed those chances tonight only they can answer.

@Matt_Rowney: That game was there for the taking, and we missed some shocking chances. They're the games we simply have to win. 0-0 doesn’t help either team, but Huddersfield are 5 unbeaten, Boro are 5 without a win.…

@BenRCG: Absolutely depressing watching our “Attacking” players and “Strikers”. I have nothing but sympathy for Woodgate. Should have won by 2 or 3 easily tonight. At least in January Gill/Bausor etc. will have a few CB’s and DM’s lined up to solve our goal scoring problems!

@DeanRobbo: Anyone who gets at Woodgate after today and not at the PLAYERS want their head looking at, Woodgate can’t put the ball in the back of the net

@Smithy_MFC84: By no stretch was that a sterling performance, but we played alright, especially the second half with Huddersfield barely having a sniff. Problem is, we had way more than a sniff and once more failed to convert. How many times do we say that?

@GaryNorman45: Second half we controlled the game. Should of won TBH. One step at a time.